TODAY.AZ / World news

Former minister Gauke to meet PM Johnson Monday to hear his Brexit plan

01 September 2019 [13:45] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Former British justice secretary David Gauke, a prominent critic of the government’s Brexit strategy, said he would meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to hear his plan to deliver a deal that he could support, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Gauke told Sky News he was prepared to disobey Conservative Party discipline and lose the whip to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

“Sometimes there is a point where you have to judge between your own personal interests and the national interest, and the national interest has to come first. But I hope it doesn’t come to that.”

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/185892.html

Print version

Views: 163

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also