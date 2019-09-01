TODAY.AZ / World news

China starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods

01 September 2019 [12:18] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list, with effect from 0401 GMT, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec. 15.

Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on U.S. crude oil from Sunday, the first time U.S. oil has been targeted since the world’s two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/185889.html

Print version

Views: 177

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also