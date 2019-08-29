TODAY.AZ / World news

Minister: Turkey plans to increase export volume to several countries

29 August 2019 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ

Trend:

Turkey intends to increase the export volume to a number of countries, Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan said, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

“The main countries to which Turkey intends to increase the export volume are the US, Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, the Republic of Korea, India, Iraq, the UK, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Chile and Russia,” the minister added.

Pekcan stressed that the Electronic Export Platform will be created within the exporters export plans.

In July 2019, Turkey’s total export amounted to $15.16 billion and increased by 7.9 percent compared to July 2018. Turkey’s import decreased by 8.5 percent and amounted to $18.35 billion.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to $33.51 billion in July this year.
