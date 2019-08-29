Armenia's authorities again plunge into world of fantasies

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

While the Armenian society is still discussing the amusing statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in occupied Khankendi about his vision of Armenia in 2050, it is worth recalling another similar project, Armenia 2020, which started in the early 2000s.

In the framework of this project, thousands of Armenians all over the world expressed their opinions about how they would like to see their country in 20 years, that is, at present. The Armenians dreamed of a society in which there was no need to care of food for tomorrow; about the country, which would be among the most developed countries in the world; about a situation in which there would be no forced need to leave the country; about Armenia with the strongest economy of the South Caucasus; about the GDP per capita of up to $15,000, etc.

In the process of implementing the Armenia 2020 project, the coordination council presented various different scenarios that could become a reality for Armenia over the next two decades: from an extremely gloomy and pessimistic future to very optimistic stories about what could happen in the next 20 years.

Many of the scenarios suggested that Armenia would become a noticeable economic and political force on the Eurasian continent.

But what really happened? Nothing. All scenarios of Armenia’s development turned out to be false. Yerevan is left alone with its problems due to its aggressive policy towards its neighbors. Relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia are becoming more complicated. After the coming to power of post-revolutionary people in Armenia, Iran became wary of relations with this country. At the same time, due to the persecution of Armenian ex-president Robert Kocharyan, Russia is very skeptical about the current Armenian government.

Today, through declaring fictitious forecasts, the Armenian government is trying to escape from today's reality, in which the authorities are unable to solve unpleasant current problems. Immersion in a fantasy world can be considered a manifestation of the government’s weakness.

Majority of the population of Armenia is still concerned about how to make money for bread, educate children or find money for treatment. In such circumstances, thinking of such a distant prospect seems absurd. Unlike Pashinyan, the Armenian population is not able to tear itself away from reality and plunge into the world of fantasies.