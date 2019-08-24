Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 24.04 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,550.8636 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 12 - Aug. 19 2,565.4615 Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 2,541.9250 Aug. 14 2,546.2940 Aug. 21 2,555.3890 Aug. 15 2,585.6065 Aug. 22 2,550.1190 Aug. 16 2,587.3235 Aug. 23 2,541.4235 Average weekly 2,573.0747 Average weekly 2,550.8636

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0681 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9183 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 12 - Aug. 19 28.9588 Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 28.7414 Aug. 14 28.7691 Aug. 21 29.0062 Aug. 15 29.4591 Aug. 22 28.9948 Aug. 16 29.3038 Aug. 23 28.8907 Average weekly 29.1772 Average weekly 28.9183

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 15.8185 manats or 1.1 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,446.7476 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 12 - Aug. 19 1,444.2010 Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 1,448.6975 Aug. 14 1,447.1250 Aug. 21 1,438.6930 Aug. 15 1,438.8545 Aug. 22 1,442.1270 Aug. 16 1,424.5405 Aug. 23 1,460.0195 Average weekly 1,436.84 Average weekly 1,446.7476

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 51.56 manats or 2.04 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,504.6389 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 12 - Aug. 19 2,471.2390 Aug. 13 - Aug. 20 2,511.7500 Aug. 14 2,462.1695 Aug. 21 2,524.4405 Aug. 15 2,440.8600 Aug. 22 2,492.9650 Aug. 16 2,465.5780 Aug. 23 2,522.8000 Average weekly 2,456.2025 Average weekly 2,504.6389

Precious metals prices were not set on August 12-13 due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.