Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 24.04 manats or 0.9 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,550.8636 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug. 12
-
Aug. 19
2,565.4615
Aug. 13
-
Aug. 20
2,541.9250
Aug. 14
2,546.2940
Aug. 21
2,555.3890
Aug. 15
2,585.6065
Aug. 22
2,550.1190
Aug. 16
2,587.3235
Aug. 23
2,541.4235
Average weekly
2,573.0747
Average weekly
2,550.8636
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.0681 manats or 0.2 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.9183 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug. 12
-
Aug. 19
28.9588
Aug. 13
-
Aug. 20
28.7414
Aug. 14
28.7691
Aug. 21
29.0062
Aug. 15
29.4591
Aug. 22
28.9948
Aug. 16
29.3038
Aug. 23
28.8907
Average weekly
29.1772
Average weekly
28.9183
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 15.8185 manats or 1.1 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,446.7476 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug. 12
-
Aug. 19
1,444.2010
Aug. 13
-
Aug. 20
1,448.6975
Aug. 14
1,447.1250
Aug. 21
1,438.6930
Aug. 15
1,438.8545
Aug. 22
1,442.1270
Aug. 16
1,424.5405
Aug. 23
1,460.0195
Average weekly
1,436.84
Average weekly
1,446.7476
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 51.56 manats or 2.04 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,504.6389 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug. 12
-
Aug. 19
2,471.2390
Aug. 13
-
Aug. 20
2,511.7500
Aug. 14
2,462.1695
Aug. 21
2,524.4405
Aug. 15
2,440.8600
Aug. 22
2,492.9650
Aug. 16
2,465.5780
Aug. 23
2,522.8000
Average weekly
2,456.2025
Average weekly
2,504.6389
Precious metals prices were not set on August 12-13 due to the Eid al-Adha holiday.