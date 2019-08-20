IAEA to send mission to test nuclear infrastructure of Uzbekistan

By Trend





Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) will visit Uzbekistan in 2020, the IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov told reporters at a press conference in Tashkent on August 19, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

“We offer an integrated verification of nuclear infrastructure, and we agreed with Uzbekistan that they will order such a check next year,” Chudakov said following talks with the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and the Uzatom Agency.

Chudakov noted that any supervisory and regulatory bodies of those countries that intend to develop the nuclear industry shall be based on the IAEA documentation.

"We are ready to conduct a series of missions in the framework of the development of the atom in Uzbekistan," IAEA deputy head added.

Uzatom’s general director Zhurabek Mirzamakhmudov said that in April, Uzbekistan officially sent a request for an INIR mission to assess the state of development of the nuclear energy program. “In October, an IAEA seminar will be held in Tashkent to train Uzbek specialists for this mission,” he added.

In the framework of the project to build the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan with the assistance of the IAEA, a program was developed to increase personnel potential and create nuclear infrastructure for 2020–2021.

In September 2018, the governments of Uzbekistan and Russia signed an agreement on cooperation for the construction of nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. The State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom plans to build a complex of two 3+ generation units with VVER-1200 reactor units.