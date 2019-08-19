By Trend





Turkmenistan considers Japan a reliable strategic partner, Trend reports referring to the Neytralni Turkmenistan newspaper, which published information provided by Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Several major projects have already been implemented with the participation of Japanese companies. Among them are the ammonia and carbamide production complex in Mary Region, the carbamide plant and the polymer complex in Balkan Region, and an enterprise producing gasoline from natural gas in Ahal Region, the article reads.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov plans to visit Japan in order to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the accession to the throne of Emperor Naruhito, at the invitation of the Japanese side. According to preliminary information, the ceremony will be held in fall.

The impulse to business relations with Japan was given by the official visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, when agreements on a number of investment projects worth $18 billion were concluded.

Turkmenistan, occupying one of the key positions in the region for the supply of natural gas, has been actively diversifying the economy in recent years. Japan is showing interest in participating in projects to develop the industrial infrastructure of Turkmenistan’s largest gas field, Galkynysh.