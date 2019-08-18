Trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreases

By Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreased by $3.652 million in June 2019 compared to June 2018 and reached $27.102 million, Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend on Aug. 15.

"Turkey exported goods worth $24.546 million to Kyrgyzstan and imported goods worth $2.556 million from Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said.

In the first half of the year, the trade turnover between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan decreased by $25.003 million compared to the same period of 2018 and reached $189.366 million.

"In January-June 2019, Turkey exported goods worth $169.537 million to Kyrgyzstan and imported goods worth $19.829 million from Kyrgyzstan," the ministry said.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover reached $26 billion in June 2019.

The export of the Turkish goods decreased by 14.3 percent compared to June 2018 and reached 11.8 billion in June 2019, while import decreased by 22.7 percent and reached $14.2 billion.