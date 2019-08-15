Uzbek FM to pay working visit to Turkmenistan

By Trend





Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on August 16, Trend reports on Aug. 15 referring to Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The delegation from Tashkent will take part in the next round of the consultations at the level of the foreign ministers.

The bilateral relations of neighboring countries have greatly intensified recently. According to the Uzbek side, the total volume of trade turnover increased from $177 million in in 2017 to $302 million in 2018. The parties signed contracts and memorandums envisaging joint projects worth more than $250 million in April 2018.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have big hydrocarbon reserves, stand for diversifying energy flows. This is exemplified by the implementation of the project on the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline, commissioned in 2009.

Ashgabat is ready to intensify the cooperation within the project on the supply of electricity from Central Asia to South Asia along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route.

The project on the creation of the Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Oman transport route is also being discussed. This will greatly increase the international transit freight flows and ensure a new communication corridor to the world markets.