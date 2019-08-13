Russian airline opens direct flight to Uzbekistan

Trend:

Russian airline IrAero will launch a direct flight Krasnoyarsk (Russia) - Fergana (Uzbekistan) from September 12, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the air carrier.

The flights will be operated on Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft on Thursdays. Departure is at 9:20 (GMT +7), and return flight is scheduled at 11:40 (GMT +5), with travel time 3 hours 20 minutes. The cost of the one-way ticket starts from $198.12.

The air carrier notes that this direction is popular. Since the spring, aircraft from Russian Irkutsk have started to fly to this Uzbek city.

So far, there is only one flight operating from Krasnoyarsk to Uzbekistan, with arrival in Tashkent. Flights are operated once a week by Uzbekistan Airways.