Iran discloses volume of wheat bought from farmers

So far, 7.08 million tons of wheat worth more than 122 trillion rials (about $2.91 billion) have been purchased from farmers in Iran this Iranian year, the Iranian State Trade Company said.

More than 101 trillion rials (about $2.42 billion) have been paid to farmers, Trend reports referring to the company’s website.

According to the report, more than 346,000 tons of rapeseed worth more than 11.9 trillion rials (about $284 million) were purchased from farmers.

So far, 11.8 trillion rials (about $283 million) have been paid to farmers.

The Iranian State Trade Company buys some products from the farmers on a guaranteed basis and pays for it gradually.