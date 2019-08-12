Iran awaits domestic rice sale before rice imports distribution

By Trend





The head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization has indicated the country will import rice to create balance in the market; however, it will be distributed after the harvest season.

"The distribution of imported rice will not started before harvest season, so that the farmers can sell their products completely," said Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"Farmers should not be concerned over rice imports, as part of our responsibilities in economic resilience plan is to support the farmers," he added.

"Creating 26,000 jobs in Gilan Province is on the agenda as part of the industry and agriculture sectors' development," he noted.

Iran annually consumes three million tons of rice. About one million tons is imported, mainly from India and Pakistan.











