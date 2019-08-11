By Trend

Iran extracts 28 million tons of mining materials in Tehran province per year, chairman of the Tehran Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Yadullah Sadiqi said.

There are 280 mines in the province, Sadiqi added, Trendreports referring to IRNA.

Sadiqi added that the value of the extracted mining materials is about 5 trillion rials (about $119 million).

Lime and other materials are extracted in Tehran province and they can be used for cement production, he said.

He said that about 3,500 people work in the mines of Tehran province.