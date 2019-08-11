UK PM backs 'stop-and-search' power, says will create 10,000 more spaces in prisons

By Trend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given support to the police’s “stop-and-search powers” and also pledged to create “another 10,000 spaces” in UK prisons, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“... I am announcing today that in all 43 police authorities in England and Wales, we are making clear that the police can and should make use of their stop-and-search powers”, he wrote in the Mail on Sunday, adding that such a step was needed to combat crime.

Johnson also wrote that Finance Minister Sajid Javid has agreed to spend up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.01 billion) to create 10,000 additional spaces in prisons.

He insisted on tougher sentencing laws for “serious sexual and violent offenders”, as well as for those carrying knives.