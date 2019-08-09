Turkmenistan, Switzerland discuss business partnership prospects

By Trend





A meeting was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with newly appointed Ambassador of Switzerland (with residence in Baku, Azerbaijan) Muriel Peneveyre, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Important aspects of cooperation in the economic sphere and opportunities for expanding cooperation in environmental safety (particularly in water management) were discussed during the meeting.

The parties noted the active development of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the Swiss Confederation, which are being consistently broadened through high-level mutual visits and regular political consultations, the information reads.

Turkmenistan is interested in partnership with Switzerland in such areas as engineering, chemical, processing and food industries, and pharmaceutical and biochemical production.

The impetus to the relations between the two countries was given by the visit of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Switzerland in October 2012, following which a solid package of documents was signed.