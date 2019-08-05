Kazakhstan and Jordan talk cooperation expansion

By Trend





The issues of expanding trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan were discussed in Amman, the capital of Jordan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the Kazakhstani Embassy.

The cooperation development prospects were were discussed during the meeting of Aidarbek Tumatov, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, with Tariq Hammouri, the Co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply of Jordan.

The sides considered the issues of expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, including holding the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Amman in September of this year.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan were established on February 9, 1993. Kazakh Embassy in Amman was opened on July, 2007. Jordan Embassy in Kazakhstan has been functioning since April, 2007.

According to the data for January-October 2018, the bilateral trade volume between countries reached $2.642 million. By the end of 2017, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted $563,800.

