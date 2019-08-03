Romania will be involved in further enlargement of Southern Gas Corridor

By Trend

Romanian government has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy, Transgaz and the Southern Gas Corridor Consultative Council on the potential of cooperation in the use of gas transport infrastructure offered by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnector and Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria pipeline (BRUA) in the forthcoming enlargement stages of the Southern Gas Corridor in the Balkans and Central Europe, Trend reports citing Romania’s Energy Ministry.

The interconnector between Romania and Bulgaria, as well as the BRUA project, will ensure the integration of natural gas sources from the Caspian and Mediterranean basins, the Middle East or Central Asia, with the markets in Central and Western Europe.

Upon completion, BRUA will have a transport capacity of 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Hungary and 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Bulgaria.

"This initiative opens, on one hand, the access of our country and Europe to the Caspian gas resources and, on the other hand, includes BRUA in a transport system linking Central Asia to the heart of Europe," said the ministry.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.