Dollar to Kazakh tenge rate once again breaks record

By Trend

Weighted average dollar to tenge rate set on Kazakhstan’s Stock Exchange session amounted to 385.83 tenge per dollar on August 2, 2019, thus breaking the historical record set on July 29, 2019, when weighted average dollar rate equaled 385.10 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

The stock data states that at the trading sessions on August 2, the minimum rate was at the level of 385.50 tenge per dollar, the maximum equaled 386.98 tenge, and the closing rate was 385.99 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $180.887 million, and 582 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency was 387.5 tenge and 388 tenge respectively.

As at August 2, 2019, the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 384.99 tenge per one US dollar.