Measures on counteraction to illegal trade in ozone-depleting substances discussed in Ashgabat

By Trend





A workshop for employees of the Turkmen State Customs Service was held in Ashgabat to raise their awareness in the field of regulating the import, export and transit of ozone depleting substances, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service.

The event was organized by the Ozone Center at the Turkmen Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection according to the project on the implementation of the Montreal Protocol, the phase-out plan for hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs).

At the workshop, the information on the methods of illegal trade in ozone depleting substances was given.

Turkmenistan has ratified all international agreements in this sphere. Some 99.95 percent of the main ozone depleting substances has been phased out of circulation in Turkmenistan since 1995. The Law on the Protection of the Ozone Layer was adopted in 2009, and legislative documents were developed for comprehensive control of import-export and consumption of ozone depleting substances.

Most of ozone depleting substances are gases that actively contribute to global warming. According to the experts, a decrease in emissions of ozone depleting substances has led to a great decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and, as a result, the climate change processes are constrained.