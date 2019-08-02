Products worth $9M exported from Iran's Khoy county

By Trend





Some 6,000 tons of products worth $9 million were exported through the customs of Khoy county of Iran’s West Azerbaijan province during first four months of this Iranian year (started on March 21, 2019), Asgar Chavushi, Director of the Customs Administration of Khoy county, told reporters, Trend reports.

He added that the products worth $4 million were exported through the Khoy customs, while the products worth $5 million were transported through the Razi customs of the county.

In his words, 50 percent of the products exported through the customs were manufactured by industrial enterprises of the Khoy county. The products were mainly exported to neighboring countries, namely Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, as well as to some European countries, Chavushi said.

He added that among the main exported products were fruit juices, bitumen and furniture.

Two customs operate in the county including the Khoy and the Razi customs.