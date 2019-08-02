Kazakhstan eyes new joint projects with Germany

By Trend





Kazakhstan develops cooperation with German investors by ‘targeting’ them towards certain projects, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"Thus, together with private Tonnies Holding, which is one of the major companies of Germany the annual turnover of which amounts to 6.35 billion euro, Kazakhstan is implementing detailed development of project on construction of meat processing plant with feedlot," the source in the ministry said.

"Furthermore, Kazakhstan is in the process of developing cooperation with popular German brand Sinalco in order to launch manufacturing of non-alcoholic beverage on the territory of operating mineral water manufacturing," the source added.

The source also stated that Kazakhstan is in the process of acquiring contacts with major German holding GEA in order to realize projects in seeds processing industry.

"Kazakhstan also ‘targets’ German mechanical engineering holdings for manufacturing of module construction, longitudinal welded steel pipes, ball valves and manganese metal. The prospects of cooperation with German companies in chemical industry for manufacturing of liquid nitrogen and potassium fertilizers, as well as of pesticides and herbicides is also in the works," the source concluded.

During 2018 the volume of trade turnover between countries amounted to $2.1 billion, including $0.5 billion worth of export and $1.6 billion worth of import.

Targeting is a method of country’s or certain venture’s business policy realization, which lies in choosing certain ‘target’ which is to be influenced in order to reach certain results, set goal.