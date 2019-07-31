Declaration on economic cooperation to be discussed at Summit of CIS Heads of State in Turkmenistan

By Trend





A draft declaration on strategic economic cooperation of the CIS will be presented for consideration during the summit of the CIS heads of state scheduled to be held on October 11 in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trendreports referring to the CIS Executive Committee.

In addition, foreign ministers of the CIS countries will soon come to a preliminary agreement on a number of other documents submitted for consideration by the presidents of the CIS member states. This primarily includes a draft appeal to the peoples of the CIS countries and the global community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as well as documents regulating cooperation in countering corruption, combating terrorism and other violent manifestations of extremism, among other things.

It is expected that an action program on intensifying the partnership between the foreign affairs institutions of the CIS member states will be adopted on the eve of the summit. In addition, issues revolving around the assurance of information security in the CIS member states, the creation of a joint (unified) communication system of the armed forces, combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors will be considered during the summit.

Turkmenistan chairs the CIS in 2019. Referring to its status of permanent neutrality, the country decided to participate in the CIS as an associate member in 2005. In 1999, Turkmenistan withdrew from the agreement on visa-free regime with the CIS countries.