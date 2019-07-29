Kazakh tenge rate hits new record

By Trend





Weighted average dollar rate during morning session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on July 29 amounted to 384.94 which is 0.2 tenge less in price than during session of July 26, Trend reports with reference to the KASE data.

Thus, it broke the record set during the session on July 26 when one dollar rate cost 384.92 tenge.

According to media, the maximum dollar rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan amounts to 385.7 tenge, whereas in Almaty it equals 387 tenge.

Official exchange rate of National Bank of Kazakhstan on July 29 stood at 384.92 tenge per dollar.