Elon Musk promises Teslas will be able to stream Netflix, YouTube soon

By Trend

The ability to stream YouTube and Netflix when a Tesla vehicle is parked and not moving is coming soon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a Saturday tweet, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The change may come to Tesla in August, but if not, it wouldn’t take “more than a few months,” Musk said while responding to a Twitter user.

Earlier in June during the E3 conference, Tesla had unveiled games that drivers can play on the displays. Bethesda studios announced that drivers would be able to play Fallout Shelter, while Tesla has also released Cuphead and some classic Atari games, like Tempest, Pole Position, and Missile Command. This Friday, Tesla also revealed that chess is coming to Tesla Arcade. All of the games only work while the car is parked, and players can use the steering wheel as a controller.

The other features that will come to Version 10 of Tesla’s software will include infotainment features, an improved highway autopilot, better traffic light and stop sign recognition, as well as smart summon, Musk, said in a separate tweet, while also noting that this version will be able to read a text message through speakers in order not to distract the driver.