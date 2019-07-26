26.07.2019
26 July 2019 [13:26]
Export value of Iranian goods down
26 July 2019 [13:08]
Investments in Kazakhstan's economy up
26 July 2019 [12:12]
EBRD, AIIB and BSTDB to allocate $350M for Turkey’s largest geothermal power plant
25 July 2019 [16:30]
Biggest Central Asian states to create new tourist route
25 July 2019 [14:21]
Chinese dreams of Armenian authorities
25 July 2019 [13:27]
Turkey ratifies several agreements with Kyrgyzstan
24 July 2019 [18:00]
Kazakhstan to facilitate investments from U.S.
24 July 2019 [16:17]
Tajikistan records growth in industrial production
24 July 2019 [15:59]
Uzbekistan plans to markedly increase gold production
