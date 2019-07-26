Investments in Kazakhstan's economy up

By Trend





The value of investments attracted to the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to 11.179 trillion tenge in 2018, which is 17.5 percent more than during 2017, Trend reports with reference to the Committee of Statistics of Kazakhstan.

"In the reporting period Shymkent city was the leader by attracted investments, the volume of which has increased by 162.2 percent compared to 2017. It is followed by Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions of Kazakhstan, where the volume of investments attracted increased by 35.5 percent and 28.3 percent respectively compared to 2017," the report said.

"In turn, the value of investments attracted to Akmola and Pavlodar regions have decreased by 0.8 and 21.4 percent respectively compared to 2017," the statement said.

Furthermore, some 46.6 percent of the total volume of investments attracted account for construction and overhaul work, which is a decrease compared to 55.3 percent of 2017.

Another 32.2 percent of the structure account for purchase of vehicles, equipment, machinery, tools and their maintenance. The value of these types of investments amounted to 3.597 trillion tenge, which is 14.9 percent less than in 2017.

Thus, 21.2 percent of total investments attracted account for other work and expenditures compared to 14 percent of 2017.

"The prioritized sectors for investments are mining and quarrying industry (40.2 percent), transport and warehousing (13 percent), real estate transactions (12.6 percent) and processing industry (11.1 percent)," the statement said.

(1 USD = 384.87 KZT on July 24)