Turkmenistan develops medical cooperation with Russia, Israel

Memorandums and an agreement on cooperation in the field of medicine between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and relevant institutions of Russia and Israel were signed in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports referring to Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news agency.

Memorandums of understanding were concluded with the Federal State Budgetary Institution "National Medical Research Center of Obstetrics, Gynecology of Perinatology named after Academician V.I. Kulakov"; Moscow Clinical Hospital named after S.P.Botkin; the Scientific and Clinical Center of Cardiology and the A.N. Bakulev National Medical Research Center of Cardiovascular Surgery; and Russian Ilizarov Scientific Center for Restorative Traumatology and Orthopaedics.

An agreement was also signed with the Ministry of Health of Tatarstan (a federal subject of Russia) on cooperation in the project "Development of simulation technologies in Turkmenistan in the system of medical education."

Moreover, a plan for cooperation in the field of health and medicine for 2019-2024 has been approved with the Israeli Ministry of Health.