Turkey ranks second in direct investment in Tajikistan

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Turkey ranks second in direct investment in the economy of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan is interested in attracting foreign investment, thanks to which the country's economy shows rapid growth in all sectors.

Ambassador of Turkey in Tajikistan Ali Rifat Koksal noted that only China ahead of Turkey in terms of direct investment.

Koksal noted that the volume of direct Turkish investment in the Tajik economy is $200 million. He added that these funds were used to implement projects to create enterprises for the production of Coca-cola soft drinks, paints and varnishes, furniture, and passenger bus assemblies.

He told that as many as 90 Turkish companies are currently working in Tajikistan.

"They implement 50 projects in various industries. The amount of contract work completed was $600 million," he said.

Koksal also spoke about tourism development and the increase in the number of Tajik tourists in Turkey and tourists from Turkey in Tajikistan. In 2018, he noted, as many as 41,000 citizens of Tajikistan visited Turkey as tourists, and 6,000 Turkish citizens visited Tajikistan.

In this regard, it was decided to increase the number of aviation flights between the two countries. Thus, the number of frequencies will be increased to five flights on each side per week on a parity basis, according to the agreements reached.

In 2018, Russia and China made the most investments in the economy of Tajikistan.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Turkey were established in 1992.

The total volume of trade between the two countries made up $60.8 million in January-February 2019. Tajikistan supplied goods worth $38.9 million to Turkey. The rest ($21.9 million) accounts for Tajik imports from Turkey.

The share of goods exported to Turkey from Tajikistan leaves 30.3 percent of the total exports of Tajikistan.