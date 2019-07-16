Pashinyan's rating falls, provocations are inevitable

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the new Armenian government faced huge problems.

Armen Ashotyan, Vice-Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia, cited evidence of a rapid drop in the velvet revolutionaries rating. He noted that data from sociological surveys of the U.S. International Republican Institute (IRI) demonstrate a decline in public confidence in the current Armenian authorities and an obvious increase in political apathy.

He accused Pashinyan of not being able to fulfill his promises, such as an increase in wages, pensions and a reduction in unemployment. Ashotyan also added that the problem of security, the threat of a new war and the processes around Nagorno-Karabakh are of concern to the Armenian population.

In addition, blackout happened on July 10 in Yerevan also negatively affects the rating of postrevolutionary authorities. The reason for the blackout was an accident in the power system.

There are problems with the provision of natural gas to some subscribers in Armenia who are associated exclusively with the malfunctioning of electronic equipment that ensures security. Water supply schedules also disrupted due to an emergency situation in the power system. It is obvious that there will be even fewer people who sympathize with the current government after this accident.

The crisis situation in the Armenian army confirms the words of the former authorities’ representative. Instead of the expected reforms and the fight against all negative facts, Armenians again see in the army aggrieved commanders who were associated with such phenomena as corruption, “hazing”, a large number of deaths as a result of “accidents”. Even the most optimistic and patriotic Armenians today recognize that the Armenian army is not comparable with the Azerbaijani one.

The spouse of the Armenian PM Anna Hakobyan recently showed political inadequacy, stating that the Armenian press simply does not keep pace with the reforms of the new government. Perhaps Hakobyan under the reforms meant the corpses of soldiers sent to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as victims of violence and bullying by fellow soldiers.

Just for the record, the number of coffins of Armenian soldiers can grow many times. Surely, Pashinyan and the current members of the Armenian military-political leadership have the IRI’s survey data. Therefore, understanding the public sentiment and seeing that the rating is plummeting, Armenia may well go on a military provocation on the line of contact.

If the Armenian military circles decide to start a provocation, the response of the Azerbaijani Army will be powerful and destructive. Many Armenian servicemen will be killed, which, in essence, will be turned into “cannon fodder”, into consumables, in order to divert public attention from the growing problems in the country in the face of a major war. Perhaps their blood and washed away the attempt of Nikol Pashinyan and his comrades to retain elusive power.