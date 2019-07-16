WebMoney talks Uzbekistan’s benefits from joint co-op

By Trend





The arrival of WebMoney system in Uzbekistan will be an important factor for the growth of e-commerce in the country, a source from the International company WM Transfer told Trend in an interview.

"The system will also increase citizens’ trust in online shopping," a source said.

The representative noted that sellers and buyers in Uzbekistan will be able to use dozens of solutions developed by WebMoney Transfer: automatic payments, mass payments, protection of transactions and many other services.

Uzbek businessmen interested in exporting goods will be able to set up WebMoney system accounts for accepting payments from foreign clients in foreign currencies.

"The owners of cafes, restaurants and shops have a solution to the system that makes it possible to accept non-cash payments using a QR code," the source stated.

Founded in 1998, WebMoney Transfer is an international settlement system which creates online business environment.

The number of registrations with WebMoney Transfer currently exceeds 39 million.