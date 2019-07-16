8th Russian plane with components of S-400 missile systems arrives in Turkey

By Trend





Eighth Russian plane with components of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems has arrived in Turkey, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

It is reported that the plane landed in the military air base “Murted” (former Akinci).

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that sending the first cargo of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey has begun. He added that the parts of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered to Ankara.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems. He stressed that despite appeals from the US, Turkey will not abandon the purchase of the S-400.

On June 21, it was reported that Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be delivered to Turkey on July 15 this year to be timed to the third anniversary of the military coup attempt.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu previously said that the US and NATO specialists may visit Turkey and make sure that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems do not pose a threat to NATO.

Initial reports of negotiations between Russia and Turkey on the supply of S-400 appeared in November 2016. The signing of a contract was confirmed by the Russian side on September 12, 2017.

Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems would be deployed from October 2019.

Turkey is the first NATO member state to receive the S-400 air defense systems from Russia.