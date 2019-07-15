TODAY.AZ / World news

UK police arrests three for attempted murder as car rams into crowd in London

14 July 2019 [12:35] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Three people have been arrested on charges of attempted murder after a car plowed into pedestrians in south-west London, injuring seven, local media reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The ramming incident took place in the Battersea district of London around 11:15 p.m. local time (22:15 GMT). Police were called following reports of a fight and detained four other people on suspicion of altercation connected with the crash, the Sun newspaper reported.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related, the report added.

Vehicle ramming attacks have gained an alarming frequency in Europe and other parts of the world over the past several years. A number of them have been claimed by the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terrorist organizations.

