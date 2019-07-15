TODAY.AZ / World news

Washington plans to announce sanctions against Turkey over S-400 delivery next week

14 July 2019 [11:28] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Washington is planning to announce sanctions against Turkey over the delivery of Russian S-400 missile systems at the end of the next week, Bloomberg reported citing sources, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, the leadership of the US Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees said in a joint press release that Trump should impose sanctions on Turkey after the NATO country received the first shipment of the Russian S-400 missile defence system.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 systems in December 2017. The US and NATO strongly criticised Turkey's cooperation with Russia, claiming that the S-400 system was incompatible with NATO's air defence systems. Turkey, which is a NATO member state, has repeatedly said that the system does not pose any threat to the alliance.

