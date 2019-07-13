TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran exports 373,000 tones of products via Qasr-e Shirin County

13 July 2019 [14:40] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Some 373,000 tons of products were exported through the customs of Qasr-e Shirin County of Iran’s western Kermanshah Province during first three months (21 March-21 June) of the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2019), said governor of Qasr-Shirin County of Kermanshah Province Moradali Tatar, Trend reports.

According to Tatar, the value of goods exported to Iraq through Parvizkhan and Khosravi border points reached $198 million.

Tatar added that construction materials, fruits and vegetables are among the major export products.

"Some 337,000 tons of products worth $183 million were exported through the Parvizkhan customs, and 36,000 tons of products worth $15 million through the Khosravi customs," he said.

The products are exported daily on 800-1,200 and 500 trucks through the Parvizkhan and Khosravi customs of Iran’s Qasr-e Shirin County, respectively.

