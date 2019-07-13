Russian airline starts flights to Uzbekistan

By Trend

Russian airline Red Wings has launched a regular flight program to Uzbekistan on the route Moscow-Samarkand-Moscow, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the airline.

At the initial stage of operating on this line, the carrier will perform one flight per week.

Red Wings plans to increase the frequency of flights.

Departure of flight WZ-409 from Moscow Domodedovo Airport will be held on Fridays at 23:30 (GMT +3), from Samarkand - on Saturdays at 7:10 (GMT +5) (flight WZ-410).

It is specified that Moscow - Samarkand - Moscow is the fourth route in the airline's schedule, connecting the capital of the Russian Federation with major administrative centers of Uzbekistan, such as Namangan, Navoi and Fergana.

Flights in the new direction will be performed on A321 aircraft in a lineup of 220 economy-class seats.

Red Wings Airlines is a Russian airline based in Moscow at Domodedovo Airport. Until 2007, it was called “Airlines 400”.