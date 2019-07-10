Iran develops own mobile phone operating system

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iran has developed its own Android operating system for mobile phones in response to Google’s actions to eliminate Iranian applications in its Google Play services.

A group of IT experts from the Sharif University of Technology, one of the leading technological universities in Iran, developed and created the new self-made Android operating system. This decision was made after the refuse of Google to support Android on Huawei phones after the U.S.-China trade war.

Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, Iranian Communications and Information Technology Minister, said that Google cannot eliminate the Iranian-made operating system.

He added that the Iranian company GLX also released a smartphone running on this operating system. This guarantees Iranian users that they can publish their business applications on a secure platform, he said.

A few months ago, Google excluded from its Google Play service several copies of Telegram application that is popular in Iran. Jahromi said that this also affected several Iranian business applications.

Previously, Apple blocked and then deleted Iranian applications from its App Store.