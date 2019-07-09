Turkmenistan, Bahrain hold political consultations

By Trend





The Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted political consultations with a delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Trendreports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The sides, speaking of their interest in the development of bilateral relations in trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, as well as contractual and legal areas, exchanged views on their further activation, the report said.

The implementation of the signed interstate agreements and arrangements was reviewed. The parties also discussed a wide range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in December 1995. The sides discuss joint projects in the investment, banking, oil and gas and chemical industries.

Bahrain’s financial-industrial groups were offered to begin to create joint ventures in leading industries based on mutual investments. Bahrain’s companies were invited to participate in the project for the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), the construction of which began in 2015.

Moreover, the sides concluded intergovernmental memorandums of understanding on cooperation in the field of transport, e-government, as well as memorandums between the Central Banks of the two countries.

Among the Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates actively operate in the Turkmen market especially in the fuel and energy sector.

Dragon Oil company extracts hydrocarbons in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Petrofac, leading international service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry, took part in the industrial development of Galkynysh, the second biggest gas field in the world. Saudi Arabia has also intensified its activity in Turkmenistan.