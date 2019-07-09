Non-combat losses, bullying continue in Armenian army

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia continues to lose its young soldiers both in the units of Armenia itself and in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

A number of non-combat losses, non-statutory relations and bullying facts took place in the Armenian army during the past month.

The suicides of soldiers and even officers have already become commonplace in the units of the Armenian army. Although Yerevan often manages to hide the death of its servicemen in occupied lands of Azerbaijan, information about this leaks in the Armenian media through relatives.

So, recently four Armenian soldiers committed suicide because of injustice, insults and pressure in the army - Artak Lalayan and Hayk Alaverdyan, while the names of two more people are being hidden. The serviceman who hanged himself, whose name is hidden, is from Karabakh.

During the training on June 7, the soldiers of the 3rd mountain rifle battalion of the Armenian Armed Forces, stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, grossly violated the safety rules, which resulted in an explosion of a grenade occurred. Several soldiers were slightly injured, and the soldier Suren Tumanyan was taken to a military hospital with a serious wound. A criminal case was initiated and two officers were brought to the investigation.

On the same day, another crime was committed as a result of non-statutory relations between the servicemen in the divisions of the Armenian army. As a result of a fight between soldiers, serviceman Vartanyan was taken to the medical center.

Among the military units of the Armenian army stationed in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, there is a growing number of facts of willfully leaving the military unit in order to evade service. The soldier of the 6th mountain rifle regiment Jawar Hovhannisyan and Lieutenant Masis Muradyan left the unit without permission on June 20.

The military police was informed about desertion. The military police reported that dozens of officers and soldiers deserted many times in order not to serve on the front line, and then they pay off and get off with light punishment.

Moreover, in Armenia, a battalion commander was charged with firing a sleeping sergeant on June 28. According to the preliminary version, the incident occurred because of the violation of the rules for the use of weapons.

Thus, the continuing losses and bullying in the Armenian army show the entire sad picture of the real state of the Armenian army.