OIC, Russia strengthening bilateral relations

By Trend





Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen will pay a visit to Russia, where a number of issues will be discussed, including those related to strengthening of bilateral relations, a source in the OIC told Trend July 1.

The visit by Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen to Moscow will take place on July 2.

“During his visit to Moscow, Al-Othaimeen will hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, and will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” the source noted.

As part of the visit to Moscow, Al-Othaimeen will also discuss the Palestinian issue.