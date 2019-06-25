New UNICEF representative accredited in Turkmenistan

By Trend





On June 24, 2019, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the new UNICEF representative in Turkmenistan, Christine Weigand, who is starting her mission in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the beginning of the meeting, the UNICEF representative in Turkmenistan presented her credential letters.

Congratulating Christine Weigand on her appointment to a responsible post, the Turkmen side expressed its readiness to assist and support the activities of the representative in all areas related to children's rights.

Weigand, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm wishes.

Noting the effective development of mutually beneficial cooperation, the parties discussed issues of further development of relations on children’s issues. Weigand thanked the Government of Turkmenistan for its long-term mutually beneficial partnership, for adopting the National Action Plan to implement the rights of the child in Turkmenistan for the period 2018-2022, as well as for the long-term financing of the state budget for vaccination and the purchase of premix for flour fortification.