Trump, Erdogan to meet in Japan

By Trend





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, a senior official of the US administration told reporters at a telephone briefing, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

He stressed that Trump will hold the meetings with leaders of eight countries, including President Erdogan.

“The leaders of the two countries will discuss the issue related to the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems by Turkey, as well as bilateral relations,” he said.

The G20 summit will be held in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. Tokyo will chair the G20 for the first time.