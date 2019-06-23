TODAY.AZ / World news

China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29

23 June 2019 [11:17] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. Xinhua did not give further details.

Xi’s meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the U.S.-China trade war.

