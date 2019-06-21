Turkmen president to visit Russia's Tatarstan

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will make a business visit to Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan Republic, on June 23, Trend reports referring to the Government of Tatarstan.

Following talks, it is planned to sign a number of agreements on the supply of KAMAZ vehicle to Turkmenistan. Moreover, a memorandum on cooperation in education has been prepared.

Branches of the leading companies of Tatarstan, such as KAMAZ, Tatneft and IED-Holding, operate in Turkmenistan.

However, the volume of commodity turnover between Tatarstan and Turkmenistan is not large (2018 - $24 million, 2017 - $25 million).