How much Tajikistan earned from electricity exports

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Tajikistan earned more than $26.3 million from electricity supplies to neighboring countries in January-May 2019, Tajik media informed.

The amount of electricity exports increased by 52.2 percent compared to the same period of 2018. Last year, during this period, the amount of electricity exports made up over $17.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Tajik energy authorities did not disclose data on the volume of electricity supplies to neighboring countries and only noted that electricity was supplied to Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Tajikistan plans to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan and Uzbekistan in 2019. It is planned to supply about 3.2 billion kWh of electricity to neighboring countries, according to the previously signed contracts. That is, 1.6 billion kWh to each country.

In 2018, more than 2.4 billion kWh of electricity was supplied abroad, according to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan. Thanks to the export of electricity, the country gained about $77 million.

The cost of each kW of energy for Afghanistan in 2018 was 4.11 cents, and for Uzbekistan the figure was 2 cents.

Since the beginning of 2019, Tajikistan has produced more than 8.3 billion kWh of electricity, which is 7.6 percent more than in 2018.

In particular, the hydro power plants generated more than 7.4 million kWh. As for the thermal power plants, the figure was over 900 million kWh of electricity.

Most of the electricity in Tajikistan is produced at hydro power plants.