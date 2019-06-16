TODAY.AZ / World news

Car accident leaves 8 people dead in Russia’s Voronezh region

16 June 2019 [13:01] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Eight people were killed and one more injured in a serious car accident, involving a minibus, in the Russian Voronezh Region, the regional department of the Russian Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The accident occurred at 8:26 p.m. local time on Saturday on the Voronezh-Luhansk highway, with the minibus having collided with a Ford Focus car.

“The death toll reached eight people,” the department’s spokeswoman, Natalia Kulikova said.

According to earlier remarks of the department, the accident also left a 10-year-old girl injured.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.
