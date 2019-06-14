TODAY.AZ / World news

Turkish president transfers authority to VP

14 June 2019 [12:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transferred the authority to Vice-President Fuat Oktay, Trend reports referring to "Resmi Gazete" (Official Newspaper).

President Erdogan transferred the authority in connection with a trip to Tajikistan to attend a meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia is being held on June 14-15 in Dushanbe.

Erdogan has recently transferred the authority on April 8, 2019 during his visit to Moscow.

