UAE, Australia to explore collaboration in energy sector

By Trend





A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy will visit the Australian state of Victoria this week to expand cooperation and reinforce strategic energy partnerships, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with officials from the Victoria state government and senior executives from the state's energy regulatory institutions, most prominent of which are Australian Energy Regulator, the Energy Efficiency Council and Australia Energy Market Operator.

The United Arab Emirates-Australia ties have been growing steadily and covering several sectors. Non-oil trade volume between the two countries is estimated at 3.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, an increase of 16 percent from the volume in 2016.