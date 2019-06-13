Trump says will meet with Putin at upcoming G20 summit in Japan

By Trend





U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"I'll be meeting with Putin at G-20," Trump said in remarks before a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the White House.

Moscow, for its part, stressed that it has not yet received any proposals from the U.S. on preparing for Putin-Trump meeting.

Kremlin also noted that no preparations for Putin-TRump meeting are underway.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, may meet at the G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka in late June, but if Washington does not give Russia any concrete signals about such a possibility and the format of the talks, it will likely be an on-the-go meeting.