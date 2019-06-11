How Armenian army generals enrich in land trade

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Sell everything - this phrase may well be used in relation to the Armenian army. In this army, the military indiscriminately steal everything possible and sell them illegally.

Robbery is not something new for the Armenian army, as previously it experienced steal of army rations, medical equipment, and automobile fuel. Recently it turned out that theft has reached a new level. One officer and two soldiers were caught while pouring water into tanks instead of stolen fuel.

After the ‘velvet revolution’, the new government of Armenia decided to disclose the crimes of its predecessors to the public. The Investigation Committee conducted an inquisition and it became clear that in October 2015, the Defense Ministry sold the land in Yerevan for 38 million drams through direct sale, while the average market value of the plot on the date of expropriation was about 89.5 million drams. In fact, the damage to the Armenian state amounted to 51.5 million drams, which is about $107,000.

For the amount appropriated by the generals, it was possible to buy a good executive class car. Most likely, the Armenian military leaders did just that, awarding themselves with a prize for special merits in “strengthening the defense capability of their country”.

This embezzlement occurred six months before the April battles in 2016. The Armenian government recognizes that in the course of the battles they lost control over 800 hectares of territories in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, they do not say how much land was stolen by their generals. And not only the territories, but also other army supplies, in particular, clothing, food and ammunition.

It is noteworthy that the Armenian generals, along with the monopolists-importers, state officials, bankers and owners of mines, are considered one of the richest classes in Armenia.

While ordinary Armenian soldier continues to be impoverished, the generals continuously enrich. For the Armenian public, it is no secret that the generals have their own mansions, expensive and luxurious cars, illegal weapons as well as gangs of thugs who are ready to fulfill every wish of their owner.

Illegal enrichment of the army generals began with the Nagorno-Karabakh war, when valuable wood, building materials and scrap metal were stolen from the occupied Azerbaijani territories. When Karabakh and the surrounding territories were completely plundered, the military junta of Armenia began to steal its own population.

One of the root reasons for the tension between the Armenians of Karabakh and Yerevan, which can be observed now, was laid back in those years. Karabakh-origin Armenians treated Armenia, where they came to power, as the source of their own enrichment.

The corruption episode revealed by Pashinyan's investigators refers to the period when Seyran Ohanyan headed the Defense Ministry. Earlier, the Armenian media reported that Ohanyan and his wife Ruzanna Khachatryan were engaged in the construction business in the Czech Republic.

The provocation failure by the Armenian occupying military in April 2016 revealed the defects that amazed the Armenian armed forces. These missteps forced the Sargsyan regime to purge the most odious commanders. Ohanyan was removed from the post of Defense Minister in October 2016.

After the ‘velvet revolution’, ?hanyan was brought in as a defendant for the events of March 1, 2008. At that time, he served as chief of the general staff of the Armenian armed forces, and the participation of the army in the bloody events in Yerevan was fully proven. For Seyran Ohanyan, who spilled the blood of other people, it costs nothing to shed the blood of his own people too.

Thus, instead of complaining about the “lost lands” to the whole world, Armenians should make claims to their own “defenders“.