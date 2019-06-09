09.06.2019
15:28
09 June 2019 [15:00]
Iranian currency rates for June 9
09 June 2019 [14:13]
Nation votes for its destiny - Nazarbayev on presidential election
09 June 2019 [13:22]
Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
09 June 2019 [12:58]
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes in presidential election in Nur-Sultan
09 June 2019 [12:35]
Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
09 June 2019 [11:53]
51.8% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan [UPDATED]
09 June 2019 [11:31]
Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at 2019 Presidential Election
09 June 2019 [11:07]
Kazakhstan citizens head to polls to elect new President
08 June 2019 [16:54]
Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy
