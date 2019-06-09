  • 09 June 2019 [15:00]
    Iranian currency rates for June 9
  • 09 June 2019 [14:13]
    Nation votes for its destiny - Nazarbayev on presidential election
  • 09 June 2019 [13:22]
    Iran has no plans to leave OPEC despite tensions: oil minister
  • 09 June 2019 [12:58]
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev votes in presidential election in Nur-Sultan
  • 09 June 2019 [12:35]
    Uzbekistan, Turkey to launch joint cluster for production of shoes, leather
  • 09 June 2019 [11:53]
    51.8% of voters cast votes in snap presidential election across Kazakhstan [UPDATED]
  • 09 June 2019 [11:31]
    Nursultan Nazarbayev cast his vote at 2019 Presidential Election
  • 09 June 2019 [11:07]
    Kazakhstan citizens head to polls to elect new President
  • 08 June 2019 [16:54]
    Minister reveals way to save Iran’s economy

    • Most Popular